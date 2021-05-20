unilad
76-Year-Old Woman Believed To Be Dead Wakes Up Moments Before Her Cremation

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 May 2021 18:17
An elderly woman reportedly woke up just moments before she was about the be cremated after her family thought she had died.

Shakuntala Gaikwad, 76, had reportedly contracted COVID and was isolating in her home when her condition became worse.

Her family then rushed her to hospital but, due to the ongoing spike in COVID cases in India, the hospital was unable to provide her with a bed so she remained outside in a private vehicle.

Man at funeral in India (PA Images)PA Images

It was during this time Shakuntala apparently stopped breathing, which led to her family believing she had passed away.

The family then took her home to start preparing her body from cremation, India Today reports, when the elderly woman all of a sudden woke up again, just moments before the funeral bier was about to be set alight. She apparently opened her eyes and began crying.

Upon waking up again, her family took her back to hospital where she was able to receive treatment. Her current condition remains unknown, however.

A local policeman has since confirmed the surreal ordeal took place.

Covid patient mved from hospital in India (PA Images)PA Images

This is just one example of the thousands of people in India to have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. The country has reported more than 24 million cases of the virus and more than 270,000 deaths.

Cases in India remained reasonably low for the majority of last year, but there’s since been a dramatic increase in cases that began at the end of April and into this month.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

