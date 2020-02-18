77-Year-Old Welsh Man Fights Off Would-Be Thief At Cash Point SWNS

It’s a well-known fact thieves will often target those who look vulnerable when choosing someone to mug, because they’re less likely to put up a fight.

As one would-be mugger found out recently though, that’s not always the case. Nope, because a 77-year-old man he attempted to mug actually got the better of him when he crept up behind him at a cash machine.

The pensioner fought back, putting his fists up when the man – who was wearing some sort of a scarf over his face – roughly grabbed him and pushed him into a nearby bin.

You can watch what happened next below:

CCTV footage captured outside the Sainsbury’s store in Cardiff, Wales, shows the pensioner parking in the seemingly empty car park at 6am on February 5, before getting out of the car to withdraw some money at the ATM.

As the elderly man collects his money and begins to walk back towards his car, he is intercepted by the wannabe mugger, who is wearing a high-vis jacket and grabs him roughly.

Before the man gets a chance to steal the 77-year-old’s money though, the pensioner shoves his attacker away before throwing his fists up in a fighting stance – even throwing some punches in his direction.

old man fights back mugger 1 SWNS

As the two men rotate in circles, the old man eventually faces the CCTV camera outside the Sainsbury’s store and can be seen shouting ‘come on, then’.

The pensioner ultimately successfully fought off his attacker, who took off empty-handed towards a path leading to Colchester Avenue.

South Wales Police said the victim was using the cash machine when he was approached by the man, who demanded the cash and his bank card.

Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said:

The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken. We would encourage anyone who knows him [the suspect] to please come forward.

old man fights back mugger 1 SWNS

The suspect was carrying a black rucksack and was wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front.

Police are asking anyone who might recognise the suspect to contact 101 or Crimestoppers Wales on @Wales_CS quoting ref: *043939.

Hopefully somebody will recognise him and police will be able to get justice for the pensioner, who – let’s face it – is an absolute legend and should win a bravery award of some kind.

What a guy.