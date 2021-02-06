77-Year-Old Survives Being Trapped Inside Car For Four Days After Snow Storm WCBS

A 77-year-old woman had to be rescued by firefighters this week after a snowplow covered her car in snow and trapped her inside.

Janet Ward, from Newark, New Jersey, is currently homeless and living in her vehicle, which was parked at Lincoln Park on Sunday, January 31, when a snowstorm hit the area.

After getting some sleep in her car, Ward woke up to find she was ‘plowed in’ and there was ‘snow everywhere’.

Thankfully the 77-year-old had some food and water in the car to sustain her as she waited to be rescued, but her efforts to make herself known were met with little success.

Speaking to News 12 New Jersey about the incident, Ward said: ‘I was blowing the horn to tell them I was in here. But they didn’t get the message, so I’ve been in here ever since.’

There was little foot traffic passing by the area, meaning Ward struggled to catch the attention of others as she called out for help. She said she called 911 multiple times while in the car, but says she was told that no one could help her.

A news release from the Newark Department of Public Safety states that Ward contacted police at 3.30pm local time on Wednesday, telling the authority that she was unable to leave her van because it was stuck in the snow.

Officials cited by CNN said ‘human error’ occurred in logging the address Ward provided, and when police responded they were unable to find her blue vehicle. Authorities reportedly then tried to contact her but were unsuccessful, and they didn’t hear from her again until Thursday morning, when she reached out to the Newark Fire Department.

Six minutes after the call to the department, first responders arrived on the scene and shovelled a path to her door.

Once people started to become aware of her situation the local community rallied around Ward, with six men from a nearby residential substance abuse program called CURA also helping in the effort to uncover her car.

The men also brought Ward a hot meal to warm her up after her time trapped in the car.

Christina Mascuch of CURA said the group had ‘no idea’ Ward was out there, adding: ‘We brought food and the residents brought shovels to dig her out. When someone is in need, they are in need… no one here clearly is asking questions.’

After her car was freed from the snow, Ward left the scene to get petrol and medication. She told News 12 she is thankful for those who came to her rescue, saying: ‘My story, I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. Five days in the snow.’

Homeless Services is now looking to work with Ward to help find her somewhere to stay, as she says she is not comfortable staying in a shelter at the moment.

