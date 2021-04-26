81-Year-Old Man Evicted From Mediterranean Island He’s Lived On For 32 Years

Mauro Morandi/Facebook

An 81-year-old man is being evicted from the beautiful Mediterranean island he’s called home for 32 years.

For more than three decades, ‘Italy’s Robinson Crusoe’ Mauro Morandi lived a solitary life on Budelli, an idyllic island between Sardinia and Corsica famed for its pink-sand beaches.

Mauro Morandi first set eyes on Budelli in 1989 while en route to the south Pacific. After his catamaran broke down, Morandi heard the island’s caretaker was due to retire, and so he opted to stay put, selling his boat and establishing himself as the new caretaker.

Mauro Morandi/Facebook

Morandi went on to make himself a home in a former second world war shelter overlooking the ocean, and set about learning all there was to know about this beautiful, fragile piece of paradise.

The only resident of Budelli, Morandi, who is originally from Modena in central Italy, has worked hard to protect and preserve the island, looking after its ecosystem and teaching visitors about it, often sharing photographs online to showcase the island’s beauty.

Sadly, Morandi’s way of life came under threat after a legal battle in 2016 saw a court rule the island actually belonged to La Maddalena Archipelago National Park.

In that same year, park officials challenged Morandi’s right to live on Budelli, leading to tens of thousands of people signing a petition to support him.

Mauro Morandi/Facebook

Morandi said he had decided to leave the island for good at the end of the month following several eviction threats from the La Maddalena national park authorities.

Morandi told The Guardian:

I have given up the fight. After 32 years here, I feel very sad to leave. They told me they need to do work on my house and this time it seems to be for real.

He added: ‘I hope that someone can protect it as well as I have.’

Park officials have argued that Morandi made construction changes to the building without getting the necessary permission.

Mauro Morandi/Facebook

Morandi added he will soon move from his shelter to a small apartment on La Maddalena, the largest island of the archipelago.

He said:

I’ll be living in the outskirts of the main town, so will just go there for shopping and the rest of the time keep myself to myself. My life won’t change too much, I’ll still see the sea.

Many people have been greatly saddened and concerned by the thought of Morandi not being there to take care of his beloved Budelli, posting supportive message on Morandi’s Facebook page. Authorities now intend to transform the island into a hub for environmental education.