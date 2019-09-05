83-Year-Old Gran Loves Using Tinder To Land Herself Younger Men For Sex

Barcroft Media

If you thought using Tinder to find lovers to get down and dirty with was a pleasure exclusive to young people, then allow me introduce you to 83-year-old Hattie Retrograde.

She might be a grandmother, but Hattie isn’t roaming the world of online dating looking for grandfather types – she wants younger men.

The New Yorker explained:

Younger men, they get off on getting a woman off – very different from when I was younger.

See what see means below:

Hattie began dating younger men because she misses the intimacy of having a partner and also enjoys the casual nature of modern dating.

The former dancer was married for more than 25 years and says she and her ex-husband has ‘a wonderful sex life.’

Now, the sex-positive grandma beds men decades her junior and says she’s often referred to as a ‘cougar’.

She said:

I screw, I sleep with, I make love with many men and not one of them has said, ‘I want you for my life.’ Cougars, as I see them, are not beasts of prey, they are an exquisite animal. I’m never on the prowl. I never approach a man, men always approach me.

Barcroft Media

Since launching her Tinder profile eight months ago, Hattie claims to have met close to 50 men and brags about already having her pick of many casual lovers she’s picked up through the app.

Her profile reads:

Hattie, 83, fascinating older beauty. Seeking a steady younger friend/lover for a shared life of adventure and passion. No pro-Trump and no players.

After splitting from her ex-hubby, Hattie says she put an advert in the paper seeking out younger men to sleep with. The mum and grandma was inundated with messages and had to ‘audition’ potential suitors.

Initially, she’d hoped to find a meaningful connection with another man, but now she’s enjoying sleeping with a variety of different men.

Barcroft Media

She said:

I’m not agonising. I’m grateful that at this age and this stage that I have as many lovers as I want. My life goal is to change the awful, decrepit view of ageing – view and experience, and turn it into something exciting. A life-loving adventure. The depth of life, you can’t avoid it. But the shallowness of good sex, that’s what is good enough for me.

She’s now dating Shaun, 33, who is 50 years her junior.

Fair play, she’s living her best life. And at the grand old age of 83, I’d say she’s pretty much earned her right to do whatever the hell she wants.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]