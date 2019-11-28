83-Year-Old ‘Tinder Granny’ Ready To Settle Down After Decades Of One-Night Stands

Barcroft TV

An 83-year-old grandma who has spent nearly three decades hooking up with younger men on Tinder has vowed to settle down.

Hattie ‘Retroage’, a mother-of-two and grandmother-of-three from New York, has been exploring her options ever since she got divorced in her 50s, and has effectively used Tinder to date for the past few years.

However, after 30 years of one-night stands, Hattie is ready to ditch the online dating app in the hope she will meet someone more long term – although he still needs to be at least 20 years younger than her.

You can find out more about Hattie’s escapades below:

Despite one-night stands not being her ‘intention’, with the grandma always intending to use Tinder to find her soulmate, Hattie said her dates always seemed to turn that way.

She told Barcroft TV her dream scenario is to find a lifelong partner who is ‘turned on by me, and I’m turned on by him’. Ideally, she would want a man aged about 60 years old.

Hattie hasn’t been lucky in love so far, saying every time she becomes attracted to someone and the feeling is reciprocated, it never goes further than sex. ‘I could see that we’ll have a good night together, then I don’t hear from them again,’ she explained.

She continued:

Pretty much I’ve become a woman who gets hooked up even though that was not my intention. I’ve noticed that if a guy really gets into me, he wants to leave, because he did not expect the 83-year-old to be what I am.

Barcroft TV

The oldest man she dated on Tinder was 60, and Hattie sang his praises stating: ‘He was really good. It was a good match, it was excellent.’ However, she only saw him once as the grandma said he ‘did not want to get that attached and have a relationship with a woman my age’.

She said it’s ‘very rare’ a young man will pick a much older woman and live with her, but she’s not ready to give up just yet. Hattie explained: ‘I can’t just keep saying yes to what I don’t really want, I really want one man.’

The 83-year-old is now signing herself up to a more traditional dating site rather than Tinder, because although she ‘didn’t want to get a man on a dating site’, she has heard of people finding life mates on them and so wants to give it a try.

Barcroft TV

Despite not finding someone to settle down with on Tinder, she said she has learnt a lot from the dating app, stating: ‘You learn a lot of who you really are, and I did find that all of them were good experiences, different.’

Hattie continued:

What I learnt is that men are people, instead of potential hard dicks or orgasm givers or g-spot geniuses. They would describe themselves as caring, compassionate, warm, loving and they had those qualities.

She describes herself as a ‘cougar by default’, and will continue to search for a younger man who will say to her: ‘I can’t live without you, this is so great.’ Because although her former husband said those things to her, ‘nobody else has said it yet’.

Barcroft TV

The grandma’s decision to find one man to settle down with has surprised those closest to her, who have reportedly asked her: ‘Do you not want variety?’.

To those people though, Hattie has only one thing to say: ‘It’s not that I need variety, I need frequency. So if you have one man, you always have a dick in bed with you or wherever it’s going to be.’

Fair enough. You do you, girl.

