89-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Driver Struggling To Make Ends Meet Handed $12,000 Tip

Pizza Delivery Driver Gets Surprise Tip, Becomes 'TikTok Famous' Thumb vendingheads/TikTok

An 89-year-old pizza driver from Utah was brought to tears after being given a $12,000 ‘tip’ raised online.

Everybody loves Derlin Newey. Despite being a pensioner, he’s still grafting every single week, delivering pizzas to his local community with a big smile on his face.

However, despite his infectious positivity and kind words, his loyal customers became concerned over why a man of his age was still working, particularly as a delivery driver. An online community quickly took action.

Advert

Check out Derlin receiving the tip in the news report below:

Due to struggling to make ends meet, Derlin works 30 hours a week for a Papa John’s Pizza branch in Roy. Earlier this month, he delivered a pizza to TikTok creator Carlos Valdez and his family, who instantly fell in the love with him. They began asking for him by name on later orders and recorded their interactions with him at the door.

Carlos told KSL News: ‘I love pineapple on my pizza, that’s the only thing my wife loves. It’s insane, everybody loves [Derlin]. Somebody at that age should not be working that much.’

Advert

The Valdez family are rather popular on TikTok, with more than 53,000 followers (@vendingheads). A plan was quickly hatched: make an appeal to their followers, asking them to donate a little money via Venmo to help Derlin out.

They only expected a few dollars, nothing newsworthy. However, their followers chipped in en masse, with a grand total of $12,069 raised for this humble driver.

Advert

On Tuesday, September 22, the family drove over to Derlin’s mobile home to drop off the ‘gift’. ‘We collectively collected a gift for you, and I’m here to deliver that gift to you on behalf of the TikTok community,’ Carlos told him.

Derlin had no idea what TikTok was at first, but he was reduced to tears upon seeing the money. ‘How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what we want to say except thank you,’ he said.

Advert

It turns out that Derlin lives alone and was forced to work such long hours in order to pay for bills, as he couldn’t afford them on social security alone. Now, the family hopes he won’t have to put in so many shifts at Papa John’s.

Carlos said: ‘This couldn’t have gone any better. He needed this. I’m just glad we could help him. We just need to treat people with kindness and respect – the way he does. He stole our hearts.’