9/11 Parade Float With Smoking Twin Towers Sparks Outrage After Tribute Blunder
An Indiana parade float paying tribute to 9/11 has sparked outrage among both onlookers and social media users.
The float, which was part of the parade on Saturday, September 11, was made up of a model of the Twin Towers, both of which had large holes to represent where the plane crashed into them.
Built by the Valparaiso Republican Party, the float also had smoke billowing out of it – and it didn’t go down well with parade-watchers.
A video was shared on Facebook of people’s reactions to the float, and it’s safe to say the organisers were far from impressed with the criticism.
Sharing the clip, the Indiana-based party wrote, ‘We worked so hard to show our love, respect, our sorrow and respect to all the 9/11 victims, the soldiers who died in Afghanistan and our first responders.’
The clip has since generated a lot of angry reactions on Facebook, leading to Valparaiso Republican Party limiting the comments to only show positive ones.
The group copied and pasted an email they received from someone addressing the controversy the float caused.
The email read:
Great job with the float, I know how much work was put into that. I know people think it’s a disgrace but that was not your intention. You also put the names of the victims in the middle as the memorial. Everyone has to be sensitive about everything [nowadays].
I’m proud to live in Valparaiso and wish I was there to see this.
Meanwhile, someone else commented, ‘This video shows what the people think’.
