91-Year-Old Who Received COVID Vaccine Asks Who Piers Morgan Is During Interview

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Dec 2020 14:00
91-Year-Old Who Received COVID Vaccine Asks Who Piers Morgan Is During Interview91-Year-Old Who Received COVID Vaccine Asks Who Piers Morgan Is During InterviewITV

A 91-year-old man who shot to fame after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine had no idea who Piers Morgan was during their interview.

Martin Kenyon spoke to a CNN reporter yesterday, December 8, shortly after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. His breakdown of the morning was hilariously understated, explaining how he was late for his appointment because he ‘couldn’t damn well find anywhere to park my car’.

While he described getting the jab as ‘very unexciting’ and ‘nothing extraordinary’, the pensioner soon went viral, prompting another interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Kenyon told hosts Morgan and Susanna Reid it’d be ‘foolish’ to not take the vaccine, saying, ‘Well, it seemed sensible to get on with it, because I have two delicious grandchildren and I’ve not been able to hug them for several weeks, months. I’m planning to spend Christmas with them all, and I thought if I can have the vaccine then I can hug them.’

As the interview progressed, Kenyon realised that Morgan already knew quite a bit about his life and family. As the host tries to explain, the pensioner asks, ‘Now who are you?’

As Morgan and Reid laugh, Kenyon doesn’t quite catch on and adds, ‘He’s laughing at his own jokes now.’ However, after Morgan introduces himself, Kenyon politely says, ‘How do you do?’

While many people are sharing this morning’s clip, the original CNN interview has since been viewed more than 5.1 million times, with many people describing Kenyon as ‘peak British’.

When asked why he opted to receive the vaccine, he replied, ‘Well, there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there? I don’t plan to, anyway.’

Breaking down what happened on the morning, Kenyon explained, ‘I got inside and they duly put me on the list. I went off and had a rather nasty lunch, and then came back and they were ready for me. It didn’t hurt at all. I didn’t know the needle had gone in until it had come out. It was very interesting and painless.’

Reiterating his wishes to hug his grandchildren, he added, ‘I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now… I don’t intend to have it, I’ve got granddaughters. I want to live a long time, to enjoy their lives.’

In another interview with The New York Times, he said, ‘It’s nice to have had it done, and I feel rather smug.’

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, was the first person in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine. William Shakespeare was the second.

Cameron Frew

