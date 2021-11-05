A New Religion Is Trying To Create A Giant Lobster To Worship

Alamy/@fenscrazyfacts/TikTok

There’s a new religion on a mission to create its own ‘leviathan lobster god’.

There are some truly incredible religions out there trying to solidify their worship; for example, the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, which teaches Pastafarianism, was knocked back by an Australian authority after applying for legal recognition.

Advert 10

Then, there’s the Holy Order of the Claw, a religion welcoming anyone, anywhere, in its efforts to create The Clawed One, The Holy Shellfishness.

Loading…

Dr. Horrible Jr (@fenscrazyfacts) recently uploaded a TikTok discussing the strange religion. ‘You see, lobsters don’t die of old age, and if given the perfect conditions and assistance when moulting, they don’t technically have a limit on the size they can reach,’ he says.

This isn’t strictly true; lobsters aren’t immortal, albeit they have long life-spans, with the European lobster living for an average of 31 years for males and 54 years for females. However, it is true they have indeterminate growth, growing bigger every time they moult. As per the Smithsonian Magazine, the largest lobster on record weighed 44lb and measured 3.5ft in length.

Advert 10

So, the followers of the Holy Order of the Claw plan to create their visible god ‘through generations of assisting one in its growth and upkeep’.

On the religion’s official website, there are eight ‘Holy Clawmandments’ one must follow. ‘All followers must recycle and work to cut down on pollution in order to honour the lobster god,’ one reads. ‘No raw broccoli on Thursdays,’ another states.

Advert 10

‘No consumption without ceremony. If thou shall choose to consume lobster, a piece must be left out for our lord. As lobsters consume lobsters, so too are we permitted to follow in the god Lobsters foot steps. Give thanks and offerings, whenever lobster is consumed,’ a third reads.

At the time of writing, there are more than 120,000 members in the ‘plans to create and worship our leviathan lobster god’ Facebook page.