Abandoned Baby Survives After Puppies Cuddle Up To Her

An abandoned baby in India was allegedly saved by puppies after being left in a field overnight.

If you weren’t already convinced that dogs are man’s best friend, this story might do the trick.

According to locals, the newborn was left during the night without any clothing and her umbilical cord still attached in the Chattisgarh province.

The baby was found cuddling up to a dog and its puppies to keep warm during the December evening.

One local spoke about the incident, explaining how it was ‘sheer luck’ the baby was alive.

They said:

It’s possibly the warmth from puppies and their mother itself who had kept this newborn alive. Usually, the temperature dips at night and it’s already December. I must say, it’s her sheer luck.

The newborn was discovered by members of the community after crying was heard, with the baby nestled next to the puppies.

Local representative Munnalal Patel explained how they located the child:

At 11 in the morning, we saw that there is a newborn baby girl who was crying and lying alongside puppies in our village. We panicked and informed the health department before the newborn was taken to the hospital for further checkup.

Police arrived soon after the baby was found and she was examined in hospital.

Following this, the baby, who has since been named Akanksha, was referred to the Child Line Project.

An investigation is currently underway as police continue to search for her parents.