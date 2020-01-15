Adopted Teen Discovers She’s A Triplet On Social Media
A 16-year-old girl, who was adopted as a youngster, discovered she was born a triplet after one of her unknown siblings apparently reached out to her on social media.
The revelation took place in the regency of Gowa, in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi, when 16-year-old student Nabila Az-Zahra was browsing her social media messages.
Several contacts told Nabila about another person who was using a profile that matched her likeness. The teen initially feared she had been the victim of identity theft, but then the doppelganger reached out to Nabila, sending her a direct message.
She explained on social media:
On 7th January, I checked my DMs on Instagram and found a message from an account belonging to someone named Nadya.
She asked me ‘don’t you think we look alike?’ At which point I suggested to her that it would be best for us to have a video call so as to not waste time.
Nabila said she was stunned when the person on the other end of the video call looked just like her.
She added:
We asked each other personal questions during the video call, such as our weight, height, favourite colour and favourite drink. Our answers were 90% similar!
Nadya then asked me ‘what if we’re actually twins?’ I told her I would be really happy, it would be like a dream come true.
I considered the possibility and decided to ask my mum about it.
Much to her surprise, Nabila’s parents Ramli and Johra then told her that she had been adopted after being born a triplet.
The teen’s biological parents were in dire straits and decided to put the triplets up for adoption, according to her mum.
Nabila said:
My mum told me that I only weighed 1.4 kilogrammes (3 lbs) as a newborn. I was dying.
I was both happy and sad at the same time when I learned the truth. I was happy because I got to meet Nadya, but sad because I did not expect such a story.
I am grateful that I still have my family who have lovingly raised me to this day.
Though it’s unclear whether Nadya and Nabila have done a DNA test yet, the pair said that they are now looking for the third sibling.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]