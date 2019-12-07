Adorable Baby Born Deaf Giggles With Joy As Parents Turn On New Hearing Aids

SWNS

If you’re feeling slightly fragile after having one too many beers last night and need a pick-me-up ASAP, I have just the thing for you.

A baby girl’s reaction was captured on camera recently as she heard her mum’s voice for the first time using her new hearing aids.

In the emotional clip, which was posted on Twitter and has since gone viral, the adorable four-month-old giggles with joy as she suddenly hears her mother’s voice. Disclaimer: it’s cute as hell.

You can watch the heartwarming moment below:

After hearing her mum’s voice she then responds to it, looking around in amazement and squealing with joy after the hearing aids were turned on.

In the video, Baby Georgina’s mum Louise can be heard saying: ‘Okay so we’ve just turned your hearing on… shall we say hello to everybody? Shall we say hello?’ As Georgina – Gigi for short – lets out a big, joyful squeal, Louise replies: ‘Oh wow, that’s a very loud hello.’

Obviously, people online couldn’t get enough of it and were absolutely delighted by the little girl’s reaction, with one person describing it the ‘tweet of the decade’, adding: ‘Absolutely precious life. What a beautiful daughter you have and we should all realise how lucky we actually are.’

SWNS

In response to the heart-warming moment, Gigi’s dad Paul Addison said it felt ‘phenomenal’ and added: ‘It’s always great to see your child happy and be able to access sound.’

Gigi was born severely deaf and has very limited hearing, which Paul described as a ‘shock at first’. The 32-year-old said his daughter has been wearing hearing aids for the past six weeks and said that ‘what she had at first to what she has now is phenomenal’.

Paul, who lives with his wife Louise, 33, in Harrogate, filmed the heart-warming moment as part of their daily morning ‘switch on’. He said her hearing has ‘gotten much better’, and although they still have to do more tests, it’s been a ‘positive start’.

SWNS

Paul said the reaction to his video has been incredible, stating: ‘The love from many people on Twitter has been very heart-warming and touching.’

Since posting the short clip online, it has attracted more than 663k views, with 46.3k likes and 5.8k retweets.

What an incredible family and an inspirational video.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]