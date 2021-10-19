Adorable Video Shows Just How Hard It Must Be To Be A Disney Villain

@thekhuufamily/Instagram/Disney

A cute video shows how difficult it must be for Disney villains at theme parks to keep a straight face.

When little kids – and adults, let’s be real – go to Disney World, they’re expecting to be transported to a whole new world of magic, wonder and extortionately priced food and toys. As you walk around the park, enjoying the rides and soaking in the hectic atmosphere, you’ll find your favourite characters walking around and interacting with visitors.

When I went to Disney Land in Paris, I ended up meeting Goofy. The reality was more frightening than the dream, given it was a silent, dancing, giant Goofy… but I digress. Children want to meet the Disney princesses and villains they love, and the actors have to do their best to play their parts.

In a clip shared to Instagram by Just One Khuu Disney Mama (@thekhuufamily), her daughter can be seen walking up to Maleficent dressed in her own costume.

The actor comments, ‘She’s awfully small.’ Kylie, the little girl, isn’t intimidated by Maleficent, and actually goes to shake her hand, prompting an ‘ooh!’ from the villainous performer.

‘I’m not sure why it’s taken me this long to post this myself! Kylie’s gone viral so many times… how have I not posted this on our feed,’ her mum wrote on Instagram.

Among the many comments, several have wondered how the actor managed to play it straight. ‘I would have broke character she is adorable,’ one wrote. ‘This is the cutest thing,’ another wrote.