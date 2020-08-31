‘Adult Baby’ Struggles To Find Work As Employers Don’t Like Him Wearing Nappies
An ‘adult baby’ is struggling to find work because employers don’t like the 28-year-old wearing nappies.
Damien Turner from West Virginia, is currently unemployed after being fired from his previous jobs for being part of the Adult Baby Diaper Lover (ABDL) community.
As well as losing work, Damien says he’s lost friends over his unique lifestyle choices yet continues to be an adult baby.
Speaking to Metro, he explained:
Diapers are very convenient, comfortable, and cute. It’s a very nice lifestyle and I wouldn’t want to do anything else. Dressing and acting like a baby gives off a very calm, relaxing, safe vibe. It’s almost as if you were back in preschool without a worry in the world.
Employment is hard. I’m constantly in and out of jobs. Sometimes my employers find my pictures online or just can’t put up with the fact I’m wearing a diaper and acting childish in the workplace.
Damien used to work as a service coordinator in the catering industry and would never hide his personality – he’s extremely candid about his ABDL lifestyle on social media too. Fortunately Damien saved up some money while working so is currently living off that while he’s unemployed, but actively applying for jobs.
Apparently the 28-year-old has been wearing nappies for years and discovered his interest in it during his teenage years.
Damien said:
It’s something I’ve always been into since I was a kid. If I really had to pin it to something I’d say episodes of Spongebob or Tom and Jerry where they are wearing a diaper for a gag or throwaway joke. I found it very appealing and have pretty much been wearing them since I was 16.
I lied and told my parents I had a [incontinence] problem at the time so they would buy me some. Eventually, I told them the truth. My parents don’t really mind at all. I’ve never had a problem with them when it came to my lifestyle.
While his family have been accepting of it, people online and in the streets have been much less so. He explained that people find it ‘hilarious’ and have made videos and even memes of him online making fun. Damien added, ‘It’s kind of embarrassing but it doesn’t really bother me.’
As well as his family, fellow members of the ABDL community have reached out in support of Damien whom he has since become friends with.
Topics: Life, ABDL community, Adult baby, Diaper, Facebook, job