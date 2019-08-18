Adult Toy Company Gives Staff Four Days Holiday To Masturbate

MaxPixels/Pixabay

It’s hard to sell a product you don’t believe in, which is probably in part why the sex toy company LELO gives its employees four days off a year specifically to masturbate.

In order to help the workers practise what they preach, in November the UK-based company began offering the ‘self-love days’ on top of the staff’s usual annual leave.

LELO encourage staff to spend the extra time fulfilling themselves sexually and having as many orgasms as possible, reasoning there are plenty of physical and mental health benefits to masturbation.

Having orgasms releases endorphins as well as the hormone oxytocin, which according to ScienceDaily promotes feelings of love, bonding and well-being.

With that in mind, LELO believes ‘self-love days’ will make staff happier, less stressed and more productive when they come back into work, Cosmopolitan report. In the words of the sex toy company, the employees return with a ‘spring in their step’.

It’s not clear exactly how the company monitor the days off; a lot of people would no doubt be more than happy to spend the day pleasuring themselves but I wonder if you could save the time up and put it towards a holiday, instead?

My employer already does this. They just don’t realize it. https://t.co/8lZMq4gUZL — william kelley (@williamkelley99) August 17, 2019

You could have a great long weekend away and I’m sure you could still make time for masturbating. The company do say they encourage staff ‘to do whatever they want to explore their happiness’, so I suppose it’s up to the individual to find their passion.

Either way, the self-love days are a great excuse for anyone who’s found themselves with a partner who’s not quite doing it for them in the bedroom. They couldn’t be offended if you chose to have some fun without them because it’s for work.

Pexels

According to The Sun, Rachael Nsofor, spokesperson for LELO UK, spoke of the introduction of the initiative, saying:

Being sexually fulfilled and satisfied is something that we at LELO UK feel is a basic human right and it’s completely free! We’re delighted to introduce a new initiative where we are offering our UK employees the opportunity to take up to four days a year as a ‘self-love day’. We hope our UK staff use them and what makes them tick with the hope that they’ll come to work the next day with a spring in their step and be as productive as possible.

The self-love days are certainly a unique approach to employee satisfaction, it would be interesting to see if the scheme catches on with any other companies!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]