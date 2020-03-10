Age-Defying Grandad-Of-Seven Is Regularly Mistaken For A Man In His Thirties

Stress is massively ageing as well, so I try to not get myself worked up about anything. I have a personal mantra, which is ‘Everything will be OK’, and that keeps me calm and carries me through.

I realised there was no need to have protein shakes, bars or supplements to get that beach body look. It was about eating healthy foods, portion control and cutting down on carbs as you age.

The older you get, you don’t need as much carbs or food as you think you need. Now I’ll stick to a few tablespoons of rice and half a sweet potato as my carbohydrate and I focus on eating less carbs at night.

I also drink plenty of water too – you can put all the creams in the world on your face but water is what matters most when it comes to good skin. And I might occasionally have the odd glass of red wine, but I don’t drink much alcohol otherwise.