Airline Forced To Cancel Flight After Man Throws Coins Into Plane Engine For Good Luck

by : Emily Brown on : 26 Apr 2021 12:40
Airline Forced To Cancel Flight After Man Throws Coins Into Plane Engine For Good LuckBeibu Gulf Airlines/Weibo/PA

An airline passenger hoping for a bit of good luck ended up having his flight cancelled because he threw coins into the engine. 

It’s not uncommon for people to throw coins into water fountains or so-called ‘wishing wells’ in an effort to inspire a bit of good fortune, but there’s a big difference between a pool of water and the engine of a plane responsible for safely transporting human beings through the air.

You might think that would go without saying, but apparently the difference between the two really needs to be made clear, because one passenger in Weifang, in the central Shandong province in China, apparently thought they were interchangeable.

PlanePixabay

The male passenger, identified with the last name Wang, was preparing to travel from Weifang to Haikou, in the Chinese province of Hainan, on board Beibu Gulf Airlines flight GX8814, when he decided to throw a handful of coins into the plane’s engine.

Now I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen enough disaster movies to know that a plane engine is not something you want to mess with. As passengers, our only job is to board the plane, find our seat, and attempt to follow the safety instructions while we leave the plane maintenance to the professionals.

According to a statement released by the airline on the Chinese social media site Weibo, staff became aware of the unwelcome objects in the engine after finding coins on the ground during the pre-takeoff inspection.

It appears Wang wanted to take matters into his own hands when it came to ensuring a safe flight, as while being questioned by crew he admitted that he had thrown six coins wrapped in red paper towards the plane to ‘pray for blessings’.

Man throws coins into plane engineGuangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines/Weibo

Staff managed to recover all six coins, but for safety reasons the airline decided to cancel the flight, meaning all 148 passengers were forced to wait until the next day to make the journey.

In what was probably a far cry from what he had in mind when he wished for good luck, Wang also reportedly ended up being detained by the police for his actions.

Hopefully the passenger will have learned his lesson when it comes to praying for a good flight, and next time he’ll stick to more harmless words, rather than coins. If he continues to insist on using money, though, let’s just hope he keeps to water fountains in the future.

