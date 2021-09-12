Airline Introduces Genius Hack So Passengers Can Avoid Sitting Next To Children

Shutterstock

If you loathe sitting next to kids on a long flight, an airline is here to help you.

Listen, it’s not their fault. They’re babies, they can’t help crying. And then there’s the parents, desperately trying to calm their child down, feeling the weight of compassionless passengers’ tuts and glares bearing down on them. It can be pretty grating over the course of a long-haul flight, but it’s nothing to be angry about.

However, there’s a difference between sitting a few aisles down the plane from a baby, and sitting right next to one on the same row. One airline has decided to help passengers avoid this where possible, should they so desire.

For any passengers booking with Japan Airlines, the booking system will now show you where children up to the age of two have tickets while choosing your own seats.

‘Passengers travelling with children between eight days and two years old who select their seats on the Japan Airlines website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen. This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there,’ the airline’s website explains.

‘Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board… I had three screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago,’ Rahat Ahmed wrote on Twitter.

Ahmed received some criticism, with some accusing him of lacking empathy. ‘I’m at the age where all my friends are having children. They’re wonderful, and I love interacting with them! Unfortunately, on long-haul flights, when you’re next to strangers halfway around the world, you don’t want to overstep your bounds – but I’m always happy to help if I can,’ he told Today.