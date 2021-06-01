Alabama 17-Year-Old Heading To Air Force Donates Hair To Kids Battling Cancer

Supplied

A teenager who hadn’t had his hair cut in six years finally chopped off his 15inch-long afro so it can be made into wigs for children battling cancer.

Kieran Moise, from Huntsville, Alabama, explained he just ‘doesn’t like haircuts’ when he prepared to face the scissors at Straight to Ale Brewery on Saturday, May 29.

Advert 10

He estimated that it had been ‘maybe six years’ since he’d last got a ‘real one’, and as a result Kieran’s hair had reached the impressive length of 15 inches when he got a call from the US Air Force Academy to say that he’d been accepted.

Kieran’s Curls For Cancer/Facebook

Kieran then knew it was time to shave his head, according to his mum, Kelly.

Per Black Hills Fox, the teenager explained, ‘I’m going into the military and I didn’t want to just cut it off and drop it on the floor. I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need help.’

Advert 10

After having lost a friend to cancer when he was in eighth grade, Kieran was inspired to help families dealing with cancer and set up a fundraising page through St. Jude’s Hospital.

He set an initial goal of $15,000, explaining, ‘I have been growing my hair out for many years with the goal of donating it to charity. Now that it is time to shave it, I would like to raise $1,000 per inch for St. Jude’s Hospital. My hair is 15 inches long and that $15,000 will do so much good to help families dealing with cancer.’

Kelly Moise

Kieran went on to explain that St. Jude’s had been a huge help to his friend’s family, and that as well as allowing him to give back to the hospital, donating his hair would make some ‘really good wigs for kids’.

Advert 10

On Memorial Day weekend, the time came for Kieran to say goodbye to his hair, and impressive before-and-after photos highlight his now-shaved head. Footage of the event was shared on Facebook, where commenters described his plan as ‘fabulous’ and a ‘wonderful event for a great cause’.

Kelly Moise

Speaking to Fox News, the teen said he really hopes his venture ‘inspires others to do something great on your own’.

The fundraiser has now exceeded its goal of $15,000, having reached $24,460 at the time of writing, June 1.

Advert 10

With his freshly shaven head and Air Force Academy acceptance behind him, Kieran is set to start at the academy this autumn after graduating from New Century Technology School.