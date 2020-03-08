Alabama Man Proposes To Girlfriend While She’s Stuck In The Mud

It was extra muddy that day and he led me to this spot that we’d got stuck in before, and I yelled ‘what are you doing? We’re going to get stuck!’ Then his four wheeler got stuck, so he got out and said: ‘Get out and help me push.’

So I got out and then I got stuck too, I couldn’t move my legs at all. Then he dropped to his knees in the mud and asked: ‘Since you’re stuck, will you be stuck with me for the rest of your life? Will you marry me?’

I said ‘yes’ straight away…we were both laughing so much. It took two people to haul me out of the mud afterwards. I was too scared to try and put on the ring, I didn’t want to drop it in the mud, so Ashton put it back in his pocket.

I didn’t start wearing it until I’d had a long shower and I was in a nice, safe place.