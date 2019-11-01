Aldi To Donate Leftover Fruit, Fish And Meat On Christmas Eve To Charities

Aldi

Aldi has revealed it will once again donate leftover fruit, fish and meat to local charities on Christmas eve.

The supermarket is asking charities, food schemes and community initiatives to get in touch if they wish to be connected with their local store.

This Christmas will be the third year in a row Aldi has run its Crimbo donation scheme, which first launched in 2017.

The aim of the project is to share out the surplus of fresh food, which would otherwise go to waste, from its 775 UK stores to local charities and organisations.

A total of 350 different charities were supported by 300 different Aldi stores in 2017, which resulted to a grand total of 460,000 meals for people in need.

The following year, the number of charities rose to 500, supported by 500 stores, which amounted to an amazing 500,000 meals.

This year, Aldi is hoping to go even further by partnering with Neighbourly to further their reach and output.

Neighbourly is an online platform that connects businesses with local community causes.

Aldi organises food donations through the platform all year round, with 95% of Aldi stores now donating surplus food up to five days a week.

Other major brands such as M&S, Lidl and Starbucks also use Neighbourly to connect with local initiatives.

Any charities who hope to benefit from the scheme should send an email to [email protected] before November 11.

Organisations who wish to apply must have a level 2 hygiene certificate gained in the last two years, be a registered charity, CIC or community group, and be able to collect, transport and store chilled food products.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said:

Our Christmas food donation scheme is something we’re really passionate about, and we’re working with Neighbourly this year to pair as many stores up as possible. Last year we were able to reach thousands of people across the UK, and some charities were even able to prepare fresh meals that fed families well into the New Year. This is our third year of Christmas food donations and we’re hoping this year will be just as successful, and we look forward to working with local charities and food banks in the future.

If you want to get involved, email [email protected] before November 11 this year.

