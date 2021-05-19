Alien ‘Mysterious Mass’ Found Washed Up On North Carolina Beach

Squid eggs. The sacs can be found in a cluster, akin to a bunch of grapes, or as individuals. If observed closely, you can just make out a honeycomb pattern within. The eggs can be seen within an individual sac.

The internal structure provides the main clue that this is an egg sac, as it is even possible to spot some of the tiny eggs inside—the tiny eggs of Loligo opalescens, or the market squid!