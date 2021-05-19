Alien ‘Mysterious Mass’ Found Washed Up On North Carolina Beach
A giant, mysterious blob thing has been discovered on a North Carolina beach.
While the strange creature washed up on the shore a few months ago, photographs of it have only just been released after experts have appealed for the public’s help in trying to identify it.
Cape Lookout National Seashore shared the picture on its Facebook page yesterday, May 18, and dubbed the discovery a ‘beach mystery’.
The organisation wrote alongside the picture:
Do you know what this mysterious mass is? It was found a few months ago on the beach. So far it has escaped being identified – although it might be something like the egg sacks of a squid (but we aren’t sure). Anyone want to take a stab at identifying it for us?
People have since responded to the post commenting what they think the strange blob might be.
One person wrote, ‘[It’s] squid egg mass. Put it back into the ocean, off shore, so the eggs can grow and hatch. Usually, they are expelled by the female squid and sink to the ocean floor till they hatch.’
Someone else commented something similar writing, ‘Egg mass of an inshore squid, family Loliginidae. Same family as the Calif market squid. Three species are common in NC. These look like Lolliguncula brevis but could be either Doryteuthis pealeii or D. plei.’
Meanwhile, other people replied with slightly less useful suggestions. One Facebook-user said, ‘It looks like a few pairs of gloves that something laid eggs in,’ as someone else wrote, ‘Looks like an old mop head to me!’.
Another person put forward the idea that the mass was squid eggs. They wrote:
Squid eggs. The sacs can be found in a cluster, akin to a bunch of grapes, or as individuals. If observed closely, you can just make out a honeycomb pattern within. The eggs can be seen within an individual sac.
The internal structure provides the main clue that this is an egg sac, as it is even possible to spot some of the tiny eggs inside—the tiny eggs of Loligo opalescens, or the market squid!
Cape Lookout National Seashore is yet to confirm if these suggestions have helped or not so, until then, the case of the mysterious mass remains unsolved.
