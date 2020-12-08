unilad
Alien Series Announced by Marvel

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 08 Dec 2020 09:51
Marvel has announced that it will be producing an Alien comic series after obtaining the rights earlier this year.

It reportedly acquired the rights to the popular franchise after The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox.

Following the acquisition of Alien, Marvel announced yesterday, December 7, that it intended to release its own version of the comic in March 2021.

Marvel Comics

The synopsis provided by the movie giant, as per Comicbook, reads:

The new story will feature a Weyland-Yutani mercenary named Gabriel Cruz as he battles a deadly new breed of xenomorph with the survival of his child hanging in the balance.

No stranger to infusing horror with the classic Marvel storytelling, Phillip Kennedy Johnson most recently shocked readers in the terrifying Marvel Zombies: Resurrection series.

Writing the upcoming series is Phillip Kennedy Johnson who has expressed his excitement of being part of it all.

He said, ‘Just as a reader and fan, I was as excited as anyone when I heard the franchise was coming to Marvel, and when they asked me to WRITE THE LAUNCH, I was floored.’

Johnson continued, ‘I’ve been training my whole life for this gig without knowing it. Ever since seeing Ridley Scott’s Alien at way too young an age, I’ve been OBSESSED with the xenomorph, the single most iconic representation of terror on film.’

Salvador Larroca, who will be drawing the art for Alien, added, ‘Drawing this has been like a dream come true, and I am so grateful to be a part of this series! Ever since I was young, Alien has been of my favourite sci-fi horror references, and I never could have expected to have the chance to draw this.’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

    Alien Series Announced by Marvel

 