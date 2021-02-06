Aliens Don’t Visit Earth Because ‘Humans Are Stupid’ And They ‘Hate Grass’

The most common stars in the galaxy are dwarf stars. Most stars are about a tenth of the mass of the sun and they are also twice cooler than the sun so they are red.

They emit mostly infrared radiation and if there is life on planets next to them… that life will have infrared eyes and the grass will not be green on those planets it will be dark red.

So if you think about interstellar travel agents, they will not market the Earth as a desirable destination because for the infrared eyes of most of the creatures in the Milky Way the green grass is not particularly appealing, they want dark red grass so this could be an explanation for Fermi’s Paradox why they don’t come to visit us.