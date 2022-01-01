Almost A Fifth Of Brits Admit To Giving Up On Daily Goals By Lunchtime, Study Reveals

Alamy

It’s not uncommon to hear people establishing goals and resolutions at this time of year, but what is less common is hearing those same people, 12 months later, say truthfully that they managed to reach that goal.

While so many of us go into the new year with good intentions, it often doesn’t take long for life to get in the way of our plans and cause us to lose sight of what we were striving for.

This lack of commitment isn’t limited to new year’s resolutions, as while 83% of Brits believe it’s important to set goals on a daily basis, less than half of those goals (45%) are actually achieved each day.

A study of 2,000 Brits, conducted by Jack Link’s, discovered that the top goals set each day include drinking more water, eating healthier, cleaning the house and going for a long walk, respectively.

Other tasks Brits hope to cross off their lists include refraining from buying unnecessary things, being more positive, going to bed early, completing ‘any form of household chore’ and being more organised with ‘general life stuff’.

Despite many of these goals being relatively simple to achieve, almost a fifth (16%) of Brits admit they’ve given up on their targets as early as lunchtime.

Achieving goals appears to even be more of a struggle in the winter months, when only 10% of Brits state they actually complete their goals each day, while 37% admit to giving up on their goals after just a couple of days.

For 18% of Brits, the reason for this quick surrender is because the challenges they set themselves are too easy, so there’s little pride and gratification for actually accomplishing them. On the other hand, 31% of Brits fail to achieve their goals because they set the bar too high; establishing tasks that are near impossible to complete in one fell swoop.

Wellbeing expert and coach Miriam Akhtar acknowledged that setting daily tasks helps people feel like they can make the most out of each day and make progress with their lives, but she stressed to aim for ‘progress rather than perfection’ when it comes to achieving goals, noting ‘we need to cut ourselves some slack after the tough year we’ve had’.

In a bid to go further in achieving goals and resolutions, Akhtar advised ‘gamifying’ the tasks on your list by ‘treating them like a video game and increasing the challenge each time to get new high scores and achieve your personal best.’

She continued:

This could mean aiming to beat your previous time running a certain distance, striving to achieve more each time. It is important to make sure your tasks are manageable and to break down bigger goals, like starting your own business, into smaller steps so that you get a sense of satisfaction from achieving the everyday tasks, which put you on track to reach the bigger goal. The important thing is to always try and be improving yourself in some small measure, and over time, you will see some real positives.

Heading into the new year, it’s worth remembering that just because you can’t, for example, run a marathon in a day doesn’t mean you won’t be able to do it in the future. It’s all about the small steps and using each day to get yourself that bit closer to your goal.