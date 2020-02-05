Almost Half Of Young Guys Don’t Feel Confident Enough To Date IRL, Study Finds

Sex, dating and relationships are such a big part of our guys’ lives, it only made sense for us to work with the experts at Sex Education to create hilarious but educational stories to help teens break out of their dating funk and gain the confidence as they navigate this new world of dating.

As the Lynx research tells us, nearly half (46%) of U.K. teens agree that they find all the rules and advice around modern dating confusing.

There is obvious confusion as well as a lack of resources teens have to turn to for dating and we’re hoping this new book can serve as that go-to guide for guys that will instil more confidence by breaking down the barriers of misplaced knowledge and expectations of sex and attraction for today’s teen guys.