Amanda Gorman Has Gained 2 Million Followers In 15 Hours Since Inauguration Poem PA

Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate who recited a powerful poem at Joe Biden’s inauguration, has gained more than two million Instagram followers in the 15 hours since she spoke.

Gorman grabbed the attention of the United States and beyond when she took the stage at Biden’s ceremony yesterday, January 20, to deliver her poem ‘The Hill We Climb’.

She spoke of forging ‘our union with purpose’, composing a country ‘committed to all cultures, colours, characters and conditions of man’, and putting ‘differences aside’ – words which led many to say she stole the show.

You can watch Gorman’s poem below:

Celebrities and social media users flooded timelines with praise for the 22-year-old, with recognition coming from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jada Pinkett-Smith, director Paul Feig and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Gorman had less than 150,000 followers on Instagram when she stepped up to the microphone yesterday, but in the hours since she has gained more than two million followers.

The support for the young poet extends beyond social media as, following her recital, Gorman took to Twitter to say her two forthcoming books have placed at No.1 and No.2 on Amazon.

Expressing her excitement, she wrote:

I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: “For words alone are certain good: Sing, then”

In the poem, Gorman described herself as a ‘skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother [who] can dream of becoming president, only to find her self reciting for one.’

The 22-year-old is the youngest inaugural poet in US history, and her accomplishments have previously won her invitations to the Obama White House and to perform for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Al Gore, Secretary Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai, among others.