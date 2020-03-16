Amazing Micro Sculptor Makes Tiny Dalmatian In The Eye Of A Needle davidalindon/Instagram

A micro sculptor is blowing the minds of internet users everywhere by making a tiny Dalmatian so small it fits inside the eye of a needle.

David Alan Lindon, 51, gave up his career a few years ago to look after his mother, who had vascular dementia. In the years since, he has been able to develop his art skills to such an extent that he is now able to create a range of miniscule sculptures.

As well as the impressive Dalmatian, David has sculpted a tiny scarlet macaw perched on a branch, a red-eye tree frog hugging the tip of a pin, and a Grenadier Guard stood inside the eye of a needle.

The micro sculptor, from Bournemouth, Dorset, used to work with aircraft and military jets before moving into a production engineering role with a local manufacturing company. From there, he moved back into the aircraft industry to work on the Eurofighter.

When he gave up his career and found the time to work on his art, the skills he developed during his time spent working with delicate instruments aided him and he found himself shaping and carving ‘all sorts of things’.

David told UNILAD:

Using an old microscope I began forming heads and bodies, like a mad scientist creating life or at least the familiar shapes of life, from almost nothing. I think on reflection I wanted to impress my wife and amuse my close family. However, over time they have been bombarded by so many pieces of art that I had little option but to improve to keep impressing them. They are my inspiration.

micro sculptor Supplied

After years of experimenting with different materials and developing his tools and techniques, and pushing himself to create smaller and smaller sculptures, he finally managed to fit his work into the eye of a needle. As soon as he did that, he said he ‘went out into the garden and had a cheer to [himself]’.

He explained:

Creating the extremely small hand made sculptures gives me a real buzz when people realise just how small my pieces of art actually are.

David described it as a ‘real challenge’ to control his hands and breathing while making the sculptures, ‘let alone create something almost literally out of nothing’. He added: ‘It is no exaggeration to say that everything connected with making the sculptures is hard.’

He continued:

If I don’t concentrate all the time my fingers can accidentally flick weeks of work off the microscope, never to be seen again.

His sculptures are created using hand tools he has made himself, and he modifies each microscope he uses to suit his particular requirements.

Each piece takes several weeks to ‘get right’, as ‘inevitably many attempts are lost in the process’. He explained: ‘I can blow it away, with a sneeze, a cough or even a stray draft of wind from someone opening a window.’

David said:

Once a piece is lost, you can spend hours hunting around with a magnifying glass and never find it again!

He likes to vary his work as much as possible and so is always looking for inspiration; while he is often sent ideas from his Instagram followers, he got his inspiration for the Dalmatian sculpture from his daughter.

His daughter is currently away at university, with David saying he ‘wanted to create something for her’. He added: ‘She loves dogs, specifically Dalmatians, and who doesn’t love dogs anyway?’

While David describes micro sculpting as a ‘long and tiring process’, he says it’s worth it because ‘once [he] gets going [he] just can’t stop’.

He doesn’t plan on stopping ‘any time soon’ and hopes to build up enough pieces that he can display them at an exhibition so that ‘more people can appreciate them’.

If you want to find out more about David’s work, you can visit his website here or follow him on Instagram.