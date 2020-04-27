Amazing Private Island For Sale For Less Than The Cost Of A House In London

In Scotland you have special laws which prohibit you to really develop islands, so we always have to go back to what is there. So if there are farmhouse walls, we are allowed to re-build the house. It is very very sensitive so you cannot develop islands.

Therefore the prices are according to what you can do – you see the island, you see the acreage, but the question is always what kind of use have you got. If you have only a small stable which you can rebuild, then of course, your use is limited so the prices are lower.