Amazing Private Island For Sale For Less Than The Cost Of A House In London
Have you ever fancied owning your own island? I know I have, I’ve just never thought it even remotely possible, what with the slight condition you’d have to be an actual millionaire to even think about it.
At least, that’s what I’ve always thought, so imagine my surprise when I found out you can buy an entire island in Shetland, Scotland, for less than the average cost of a house in London. A lot less, in fact.
The island of Linga, located in Vaila Sound, on the west side of Shetland, is on the market for offers over £250,000 – a figure that would currently only get a buyer a studio or one-bedroom flat in the UK’s capital.
To put that into perspective, as of January 2020 the average cost of a house in London was £476,588, meaning you can own an actual island for nearly half the price. Just let that sink in for a moment.
Linga, described as an ‘unspoilt’ 63.75 acre island and a ‘place of spectacular scenery and beauty with an abundance of wildlife’, is a private island located close to the mainland with ‘year round access possible’.
Closer to Norway than Scotland, the island has been uninhabited since 1934 and is only accessible by boat – making it the perfect place for anybody who fancies a bit of privacy.
There’s just one catch though; in terms of accommodation, there are currently only the remains of two derelict cottages on the island – something that amounts to an ‘exciting development opportunity’, according to Vladi Private Islands, the company selling Linga.
Planning permission has been granted for new agricultural buildings, including a cottage, and the renovation of the existing ones. Plans have also been approved to build a pier, storage shed with reception area, and a two-acre loch with traditional watermill.
The planning consent also includes a windmill and solar panels for power, septic tanks with reed beds to capture sewage and rain water, and shed roofs to provide the fresh water supply – ‘making it eco-friendly and energy efficient’.
The owner of Vladi Private Islands, Fahad Vladi, said the cost of the island was so low because it relates to how much can be done to it.
He explained, as per MailOnline:
In Scotland you have special laws which prohibit you to really develop islands, so we always have to go back to what is there. So if there are farmhouse walls, we are allowed to re-build the house. It is very very sensitive so you cannot develop islands.
Therefore the prices are according to what you can do – you see the island, you see the acreage, but the question is always what kind of use have you got. If you have only a small stable which you can rebuild, then of course, your use is limited so the prices are lower.
Basically, you couldn’t buy the island with the intention of building hundreds – or even dozens – of properties on it, but I reckon that would ruin the fun of it anyway.
Well, how about it? Do you fancy owning your own little island? If so you can find out more here.
