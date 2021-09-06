Americans Cannot Comprehend The British Concept Of ‘Going To The Pub’

For example, here in the US if you go to bars multiple times a week and mentioned this to people they might think you are an alcoholic – which is fair because at a lot of bars the only people that are regularly there during quiet times really are alcoholics (as in they are drunk a lot of the time).

But it seems like in the UK people might go to a pub regularly and not be an alcoholic. What’s the reality, do actual UK people “go to the pub” once or twice a month usually? Or do people really “go to the pub” all the time?