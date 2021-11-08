America’s Deadliest Job Revealed And It’s Very Unexpected

Alamy

The most statistically dangerous job in America has been revealed, and it’s probably not what you think.

According to the most recent National Census Of Fatal Occupational Injuries, published December 2020, there were 5,333 fatal work injuries in the US in the year 2019, showing a 2% rise from the 5,250 recorded in 2018.

Out of this figure, almost one out of every five workers who were fatally injured were employed as as a driver, sales worker or truck driver, with transportation incidents increasing by 2% in 2019 to 2,122 cases, the most cases since the census began back in 2011.

However, as remarked upon in a New Statesman article, the most dangerous position in the USA is also held by its most powerful person: the President of the United States.

This piece looked at a piece written in Forbes a couple of years before – entitled America’s Deadliest Jobs – which in turn pulled from data taken from the 2012 census.

As per this information, the most risky jobs an American could apply for included a pilot (53.4 deaths for every 100,000 workers per year), a fisherman (117 deaths) and a logger (127.8 deaths).

As unsettling as these figures are to look at, there’s one very dangerous – and yet highly-coveted – job in the US that isn’t recorded in such censuses.

As reported by the New Statesman’s Jonn Elledge at the time, out of the 43 men who had occupied the Oval Office as of 2016 – Grover Cleveland served two non-consecutive terms and so has gone down in history as both the 22nd and 24th POTUS – eight had died while still in office.

This means that, in 2016 – a time when President Barack Obama was still in the White House – a US president had a disquieting 18.6% chance of not making it out of office alive.

As of 2021, factoring in of course President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, this percentage is still pretty high, currently sitting at 17.78%.

Out of the eight presidents who died while on the job, four were assassinated. Abraham Lincoln was famously shot while at the theatre in 1865 by confederate sympathiser John Wilkes Booth, while James Garfield was shot by delusional Charles Guiteau just four months into his presidency.

William McKinley was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in 1901 and – in the only presidential assassination in living memory – President John F. Kennedy was shot in 1983 as his motorcade travelled through downtown Dallas.

Zachary Taylor passed away in 1850 from an unknown digestive ailment, while William Henry Harrison died just 31 days after his 1841 inauguration after becoming sick with cold-like symptoms.

Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1923 and 1945 respectively, after having both suffered cerebral haemorrhages.