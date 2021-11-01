unilad
An ‘Alarming’ Proportion Of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary To ‘Save’ The US

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Nov 2021 15:35
An 'Alarming' Proportion Of Republicans Believe Violence Necessary To 'Save' The US Alamy

The results of a poll have been described as ‘extremely disturbing’ and ‘alarming’, as they revealed how many Republicans believe violence may be necessary to ‘save’ the United States. 

The willingness to resort to violence for the sake of the country became clear during the January 6 insurrection, when hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC to protest Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The poll, conducted between September 16-29, appeared to show that beliefs have not changed much for some Republicans since the protests, with results gathered from 2,508 respondents in all 50 states.

Capitol Riots - January 6th 2021. Large Crowds of Protesters at Capitol Hill with Donald Trump 2020 flags. US Capitol Building, Washington DC.USAAlamy

In the poll, researchers at the nonprofit organisation Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) asked whether respondents agreed with the statement, ‘Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.’

Results showed that 11% of Democrats and 17% of independents agreed, but Republicans were the most likely to believe that Americans ‘may have to resort to violence’, with 30% agreeing with the statement.

More than two-thirds of Republicans, 68%, were also found to believe the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’ from Donald Trump, compared to 26% of independents and 6% of Democrats. Of the respondents who believe the election was ‘stolen’, 39% believe violence may be required, Yahoo! News reports.

The finding was described as ‘alarming’ by Robert Jones, chief executive and founder of PRRI, who added: ‘I’ve been doing this a while, for decades, and it’s not the kind of finding that as a sociologist, a public opinion pollster, that you’re used to seeing.’

Jones also said the responses are indicative of the ‘significant and rapidly increasing polarisation in the United States’.

He continued: ‘As we’ve gotten some distance [from January 6], one might hope cooler heads would prevail, but we really haven’t seen that. If anything, it looks like people are doubling down and views are getting kind of locked in.’

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said it is ‘extremely disturbing’ that ‘nearly a third of the Republicans measured in this poll are getting comfortable with the idea of political violence’.

He also noted that the number of Democrats and independents who agreed with the need for violence is ‘enough to be concerning’.

Pitcavage expressed belief that as society becomes more polarised, there is a bigger chance that political violence will come ‘not only come from extremists, but will come from really angry, agitated people in the mainstream as well’.

