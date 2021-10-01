An Instagram Account Devoted To ‘Upsetting Pints’ Is Horrifying The Internet

@upsettingpints/Instagram

An Instagram account titled ‘Upsetting Pints’ is leaving social media users in disbelief over how pouring beer into a glass can go so terribly wrong.

I’m not much of a beer drinker myself but even I know a bad pint when I see one, mostly thanks to the exclamations of ‘what is THAT?!’ and ‘are you joking?’ I’ve heard from disappointed customers met with a drink that is 50% froth.

Though my experience is relatively limited, I never thought a beer could look quite as tragic as some of those that have appeared on the drink-filled Instagram page, where bad pours are taken to a new extreme.

I think it goes without saying that when ordering a pint, you expect the vast majority of the glass to full of the golden-brown coloured liquid. Apparently not all bartenders agree though, as numerous images show glasses that could easily be filled with milk, but upon closer inspection are actually just packed with froth.

Other images show ice taking over the show, with beers either having frozen after attempts to get that cool, crisp taste, or severely diluted with a wholly unnecessary amount of cubes.

The images have left Instagram users in dismay, with one person responding to a largely frothy beverage to say ‘a toddler could pour a better pint in his sleep’.

Another commenter had a more extreme reaction to the disturbing drinks, writing, ‘thanks upsetting pints i’ve entered a state of animal panic in my uni room and i’m hurling myself at the furniture and so on.’

With other images showing glasses packed with chips and decorated with pork pies it seems there’s lots of ways pints can be upsetting, so while there are already a wealth of horrific images out there, I’ve no doubt there’ll be more to come.