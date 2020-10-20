An International Church of Cannabis Exists And It Looks Incredible maucat29/Reddit/Pexels

Welcome to the most chilled place of prayer on Earth.

The International Church of Cannabis (ICC) is a one-of-a-kind place. Based in Denver, Colorado, the ICC opened its doors on 20 April, 2017, and is a location of a different sort of religion; a place where worshippers of weed can come together.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of this place is the contemporary artwork that covers the interior of the former church, which has been converted into a psychedelic place of prayer. It was designed by Spanish painter Okuda San Miguel, who spent six days creating its incredible interior, directed by one of the religion’s four co-founders, Steve Berke.

This is unlike any other church you’re likely to ever visit. Here, there are no priests, bible readings, or hymns to be sung; instead, it’s run by cannabis activists who firmly believe that the addition of weed to a person’s system can significantly improve an individual’s spiritual journey through life.

This isn’t the first of its kind to exist, however, with other like-minded places located in the likes of San Jose, Indianapolis, and Michigan. A lot of these members meet up online or in areas to smoke, but this particular location is rare in the sense that you can actually smoke inside the church – providing you have your ID and are over 21.

That said, only members can smoke inside the premises, and a ban on doing so is in place while open to the public.