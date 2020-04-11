Anonymous Donor Gifts Every Home In Their Town A $150 Gift Card For Food Earlham Echo/Facebook

During difficult times such as the health crisis the world is currently experiencing, it’s amazing how small acts of kindness from friends, family and even strangers, can help get you through.

Residents living in a small town in Iowa, US, experienced this for themselves, when a generous stranger donated a $150 gift voucher for food to everyone living in the small town of Earlham.

The act of kindness began when Earlham Mayor Jeff Lillie was contacted by a friend on March 26, who told him a donor wanted to inject some money into the town’s economy.

Because the donor did not wish to reveal their identity, it was agreed they would buy 100 gift cards from three local businesses. Lillie received another phone call from the friend, who said the donor had decided to increase the number of gift vouchers from 100, to 250, and later up to 500.

Anonymous Donor Gifts Every Home In Their Town A $150 Gift Card For Food Jeff Lillies

As per CNN, Lillie said:

I said to him, at 500, you’re darn near giving a gift card to every single household in Earlham. When I told him there were 549 households in town, he said ‘Done.’ And that was it. I was ecstatic because it made sure everyone would get a card.

Even Lillie didn’t know that the donor was going to take that step further, however, by buying not just 549 cards in total, but 549 cards from each of the three businesses. In total, the kind stranger spent a whopping $82,350, which meant each business received more than $27,000 in custom.

The following week, every household in the town woke up to a gift in their mailbox: an envelope containing a letter from the city and three $50 gift cards for West Side Bar and Grille, a grocery store called Hometown Market, and Trostel’s Broken Branch, a restaurant and coffee shop.

Understandably, Lillie was ‘completely overwhelmed’ by the anonymous act of kindness, as he knew how hard the pandemic has been on residents who have been laid off, and those who have fallen ill.

Anonymous Donor Gifts Every Home In Their Town A $150 Gift Card For Food Jeff Lillie

He said the card gave them hope and ‘a way to tell them help is on the way’.

Lillie explained:

It came at the end of a couple of really hard weeks. I remember going home and walking through the front door, and I couldn’t speak for a minute. I was just crying like a baby, and my little boy saw me and wrapped around my leg and said, ‘Daddy what’s wrong?’ And eventually I was able to choke it out: ‘Buddy, right now, for once, nothing’s wrong.’

One of the businesses, Trostel’s Broken Branch, was so new it was due to open its doors just a few days before Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all non-essential businesses to shut on March 17.

It’s generous acts like this, no matter big or small, that will see us through.