Another Mysterious Monolith Appears At Adventure Park In New Zealand

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Dec 2020 17:43
Christchurch Adventure Park/Facebook/PA Images

After a relatively quiet week on the monolith front, another of the mysterious structures has popped up at an adventure park in New Zealand. 

It all started in the desert in Utah, and since then we’ve heard reports about monoliths appearing in Romania, California and Hungary, to name a few.

The latest monolith was discovered this weekend, December 19, in Christchurch Adventure Park, near Canterbury on New Zealand’s South Island.

Christchurch Adventure Park/Facebook

The official Facebook page for the park shared a picture of the metal object standing tall on a grassy patch near its 1.8km chair lift.

Alongside the image, staff wrote: ‘Mysterious monolith appears in the Park. Does anyone know what this is or where it has come from? As we genuinely don’t…’

While most of the other monoliths have popped up in relatively remote places, the Christchurch Adventure Park appears to be an exception. It is located on 358 hectares of privately owned land and is home to New Zealand’s longest chairlift, as well as mountain bike trails and New Zealand’s highest and longest ziplines.

Christchurch Adventure Park/Facebook

Hundreds of social media users were quick to comment on the Facebook post, offering advice and speculation about how it came to be in the park.

One person expressed belief that the structure was ‘either a ploy or a piece of art’, while another suggested: ‘Kick it and see if aliens come out.’

Earlier this month, a group of artists known as The Most Famous Artist claimed responsibility for the monoliths, with founder Matty Mo saying the group was ‘well known for stunts of this nature’.

Keep your eyes peeled, folks – who knows where the next one might turn up.

Topics: Life, Aliens, conspiracy theory, Monolith, New Zealand

