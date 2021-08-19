Anti-Vaxxer Likens Vaccinated People To ‘Nazis’ In Explosive Rant

@PhillipMolnar/Twitter

A San Diego man filmed ranting about coronavirus likened people who have been vaccinated to ‘Nazis’ in the viral clip.

The anti-vaxxer made his thoughts on San Diego’s COVID-19 response very clear when it came time for him to speak at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, August 17.

Speakers raised questions about the validity of coronavirus, vaccines and the use of face masks, with many criticising the coronavirus response in spite of the fact the US is currently seeing a worrying spread of the Delta variant, with San Diego having reported 1,738 new cases just moments before the meeting began – the highest count since January.

In footage shared by reporter Phillip Molnar, the man implied the requirement of a vaccine passport was similar to fascism and shouted: ‘Do you think that the four feet of marble that holds you above, high in this chamber, will help you from the fate of humanity which you are unleashing? No, it won’t!’

Continuing his rant, the anti-vaxxer said: ‘Your children and your children’s children will be subjugated. They will be asked, ‘How many vaccines have you had? Have you been a good little Nazi?’’

See the footage below:

The man was not the only one to share extreme or unfounded views at the meeting, with NBC San Diego quoting speakers who made comments such as ‘There is no proof that the COVID-19 shots administered are safe or effective’; ‘There are reports from fertility clinics all across the country that sperm counts and motility is way down after the shot’ and ‘My name is Jeff and I have two teenagers I’m trying to keep alive through this genocidal scam you all are running.’

Footage of the anti-vaxxer’s rant has been viewed more than 400,000 times since being shared on Twitter, prompting responses from baffled social media users and reactions from San Diego’s medical community.

Dr. Christian Ramers, a well-known pro-vaccination voice, wrote: ‘All jokes aside, listening to the cultish, misinformed, culture war rants was exhausting and infuriating to us trying to get us out of this mess. The ‘freedoms’ these people claim end at exactly the point where they infringe on the health and safety of those around them.’

Another person responded: ‘I honestly wish I could understand how masks during a global pandemic generate this level of fury. These people are why we’ll be masking until 2023.’

In response to the backlash at the meeting, doctors have also pointed to the continued spread of the virus and the positive effects of the vaccine.

Francesca Torriani, Director of Infection Prevention and Clinical Epidemiology at UC San Diego Health, commented: ‘As health care providers, we see these patients coming in, we see these patients who are now younger ending up on a ventilator and some ending up with severe – if they survive – severe compromise.’

She added: ‘We absolutely need to ignore [the speakers]. And face the reality and believe that as a community, we can beat this. We’re better than this. We can beat this pandemic.’

The World Health Organization reports that a total of 355,480,412 vaccine doses have been administered as of August 13 in the US, where there have also been 36,777,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

