Antigravity Chair Recalled After It Succumbs To Gravity

Kohl’s has recalled one of its ‘antigravity’ chairs after it failed to live up to its name and succumbed to gravity.

We’ve all been there, relaxing back into a chair, to read a book, sunbathe or catch a quick nap, to find ourselves catapulted back onto the floor, or consumed by the bending chair like a fly in a Venus fly trap.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Kohl’s chair – known as the Sonoma Goods for Life Banded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chair – can collapse or break when weight is applied. 31,000 were sold in several colours, before reports came in of the chair being faulty.

Amongst the thousands sold, dozens of reports came in about collapsed or broken chairs, according to the CPSC. Two minor injuries were also reported.

From January 2019 to June 2021, the ‘antigravity’ chairs were sold nationwide and online for around $240.

The chairs were made out of aluminium square legs, an aluminium frame, a fabric seat and back and a removable head pillow, attached with Velcro.

Consumers have been warned to not use the chairs and to return them to the nearest Kohl’s store if they have purchased them.

However, customers will require a receipt in order to retain a full refund. If they don’t have a receipt then score credits will be given instead.

