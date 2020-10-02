unilad
Antigua And Barbuda Offers Two-Year Stay For Remote Workers

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 02 Oct 2020 15:37
carribean island offering visascarribean island offering visasPixabay/PA Images

While working from the comfort of your own home has its perks, now you can now really up your WFH game, as Antigua and Barbuda is letting remote workers stay there for up to two years.

Instead of listening to your next-door neighbours having their third argument of the day, you’ll be listening to the soothing sound of the ocean.

Known as the Nomad Digital Residence scheme, Antigua and Barbuda is allowing those who earn up to $50,000 (£38,600) to move there on a temporary basis.

PA

While the idea of staying on a Caribbean island for two years sounds divine, the applications costs are eye-watering: $1,500 (£1,159) for one applicant; $2,000 (£1,546) for a couple; or $3,000 (£2,319) for a family of three, reported the Independent

As well as paying the application fee, you will need to provide proof of adequate health insurance and be willing to pay local market health insurance rates when you’re there.

Don’t worry too much about having to be treated for Covid-19 there though, as Antigua and Barbuda has reportedly only had 100 cases there since the pandemic began.

Speaking about the island’s success at containing the virus, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said, ‘We have learned how to detect infected persons quickly, how to treat them rapidly, and how to contain community spread.’

PA

Antigua and Barbuda isn’t the only country to be inviting people to work remotely. Back in July, Barbados opened up the possibility as well.

It is offering a Barbados Welcome Stamp visa that allows someone to stay on the island for 12 months. The visa costs $2,000 for one visa, while a ‘family bundle’ will set you back $3,000. In addition to this, visa-holders will not have to pay Barbados income tax during their stay.

BRB, packing my bags.

Niamh Shackleton

