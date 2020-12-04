Arizona Police Officer Adopts 4-Year-Old Girl He Helped Rescue From Abusive Home KTVK

If you needed some wholesome content this Friday, we’ve got you covered, because this kind-hearted police officer adopted a young girl he rescued from an abusive home.

In 2018, Lieutenant Brian Zach of the Kingman Police Department, Arizona, was called to a home where his now daughter Kaila resided.

Kaila had been abused by her caregivers, and ended up in hospital as a result of her injuries. Those who abused the young girl were later filed with criminal charges.

Two years on, and Kaila – now four years old – has been officially adopted by the Zach family.

See Brian and his wife Cierra talk about their new adopted daughter here:

Brian and Kaila built up a rapport after he turned up at her home that day, and spent time colouring with her before detectives came to collect her.

Discussing their first meeting with Good Morning America (GMA), Brian said, ‘We coloured, we snacked […] she held my hand and she was just this cute little thing. Once detectives came, they picked her up and took her to the hospital.’

After meeting Kaila, Brian went home to Cierra, whom he shares two children with, and said he wanted Kaila to come live with them.

KTVK

Thirty months on from having Kaila in their care, the Zachs officially adopted her on August 18, 2020.

Speaking about the moment he first brought Kaila home, Brian explained:

She came with a sippy cup, a bag of clothes that didn’t fit her, and that was it. Within the second day she was calling my wife ‘mom’ or ‘mommy’. I was ‘guy’ for a week or two, and then when she started preschool she learned who dad was.

He continued, ‘We lived each week not knowing if she was going to go back to her biological parents, or how long we were going to keep her. Our goal was to love and care for this little girl for as long as it happened.’

KVTK

Kingman Police Department’s chief of police Rusty Cooper has since described Brian and Cierra as ‘amazing parents’.

Cooper told GMA, ‘Lt. Brian Zach’s commitment to public safety is exemplified in his commitment and love for Kaila. Both Brian and his wife Cierra are amazing parents.’

He added, ‘They are committed to the service of others and a cause that is greater than themselves. We are proud of Brian and thankful that he and his family are part of the Kingman Police Department.’

I’m not crying, you are.