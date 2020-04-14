Army Veteran Raises More Than £1.4 Million For NHS With His 100th Birthday Walk

Army Veteran Raises More Than £1.2 Million For NHS With His 100th Birthday Walk captaintommoore/Twitter

A heroic 99-year-old Army veteran has raised more than £1.4 million for the NHS by doing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Tom Moore originally aimed to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together, as a thank you for the ‘magnificent’ care he received from staff, after treatment for a broken hip and cancer.

However, after an outpouring of support, the veteran upped his target to a whopping £500,000 and has since more than doubled that.

Taking to Twitter after reaching the £1 million milestone, Tom said:

WOW 1 million pounds for our beloved NHS! I may be walking in my garden to raise money, but this is the British public’s contribution. You are all wonderful – and make Great Britain – GREAT. Thanks to everyone – we stand united even during the most testing of times. WOW!

As of yesterday, April 13, Tom had completed 70 out of 100 laps of the 25-metre loop of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, and is working his way through them in chunks of 10 laps at a time – with the help of his frame.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend he decided to pace himself and do the 10 laps over two days as a result of the hot weather. But, he is still way ahead of schedule and plans to complete the 2.5 kilometre distance by Thursday, April 16, instead of his initial target of April 30, which is his 100th birthday.

Originally from Keighly in West Yorkshire, Tom trained as a civil engineer before he was listed in the army to fight in World War II. He later rose to the rank of captain, and served in India and Burma (now Myanmar).

Speaking before he hit the £1 million milestone, Tom’s daughter Hannah told BBC News ‘there was a stunned silence’ when he reached £500,000 in donations.

She said:

We are completely floored by the amount of support flooding in – it’s just incredible and he is smashing his target. We say he needs a rest but he says that so long as he is slow and steady, he will reach it.

Sadly, Tom’s 100th birthday party, which was set to welcome 100 guests, had to be cancelled as a result of the current health crisis. However, the 1940s-style singer who was booked to attend the party serenaded him online instead – and Tom joined in too!

What an absolute hero.

If you want to donate to the fund, which will support those fighting on the frontline against the pandemic, you can do so here.