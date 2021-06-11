unilad
Asking Alexa Say 100 In Welsh Can Lead To Horrific Consequences

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Jun 2021 13:11
Your Amazon Alexa’s mouth will need washed out with soap if you ask it to say 100 four times in Welsh. 

Ever since Amazon’s home helper was released, people have been finding funny ways to put it to the test. For example, if you say, ‘I’ve got 99 problems,’ it’ll respond, ‘But a glitch ain’t one.’

Of course, there are plenty of ways you can get your Alexa to say something it shouldn’t – for example, if you ask it to say 100 in Welsh, you better make sure you’re not in sensitive company.

Check out what happens in the video below: 

Posted by Kyle Thomas (@kylethomas) on TikTok, he asks his Alexa to say 100 four times in Welsh. This translates to ‘cant’ – if you haven’t already made the leap, it sounds like a particularly strong swear word. If we’re going by Billy Connolly, it’s one of the best.

It’s even been endorsed by Stephen Fry, who tweeted, ‘If you’ve nothing better to do – ask Alexa ‘Alexa – what’s one hundred in Welsh?’ You might not want little ones or the sensitive within earshot when you try this.’

If you also have an Alexa nearby and don’t wish it to shout ‘cant’ at you, make sure you listen with your volume down – I didn’t take such precautions. ‘Omg my Alexa set off and I had to pause the video but it nearly said it,’ one user wrote. ‘Omg I had this loud in the car and then my little brother started shouting the word,’ another commented.

If you’re looking for other things to do to your Alexa, you can make it fart, burp, bark, cluck and cry like a baby, if you really wanted to.

Topics: Life, Alexa, Amazon, TikTok

