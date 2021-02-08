Astro Photographer Captures ‘One-In-A-Million’ Shot Of Plane Flying Across The Sun

For me this is very rare. There are many photographers that set up near airports and plan for these shots, and get them easily. However I am far from an airport, and in my two years of shooting the sun, this is the first time I’ve captured a plane like this.

Each image I capture of the sun is a stack of thousands of shots, and I’ve perhaps done this hundreds of times – which would make this shot close to one-in-a-million to catch by accident like this.