At Least One Person Tries To Make This Their Middle Name Every Week

New Line Cinema/PA Images

It turns out Phoebe from Friends isn’t the only person to change their name to something unique.

While Phoebe changed her name to Princess Consuela Banana Hammock, apparently it’s quite common for people to simply change their middle name instead – making a less dramatic change to their identity.

Advert 10

Though you’d think changing your name is often to give yourself something a bit more unique, it seems quite a few people have had the exact idea.

Warner Bros.

One of the most popular middle name change requests is ‘Danger’, and you can’t deny having that as your middle name would be pretty cool.

Twitter account Quite Interesting tweeted this morning, June 17, ‘According to the UK Deed Poll Service, every week at least one person requests ‘Danger’ as a middle name.’

Advert 10

One person to have changed his middle name to ‘Danger’ is Lee Cooper. Telling BBC News in 2011 why he decided to choose the name, he said, ‘Names aren’t that important and I think everyone should choose their own name when they come of age. There should be less James Smiths and more Zig-Zag Banana-Hammocks in this world.’

Lee continued:

My mum was fairly mystified when she found out but she didn’t give me a middle name to start with so it’s sort of her fault anyway, leaving me a blank canvas to paint on. My friend paid for the name change as a birthday present. I’m thinking of changing my first name to “Incredible”.

Advert 10

10 years later, I wonder if he ever went through with it…

Last year, GiftsOnline4U analysed data from the Ministry of Justice and found other quirky, popular name changes were: Lizard; Blu; St; Long; Luvin and Sky, Heart reports.

I have to admit, St Shackleton does have a ring to it.