Auckland Couple Find Out They’re Both Pregnant Within Two Weeks From Same Sperm Donor

I went first and I went in February; that was basically just a trial run for us. How to use the [insemination] tools and what tools to use. […] I was basically like the guinea-pig, and that didn’t take.

Two weeks after I tried, Kat went and she had her insemination and everything went well. She had two inseminations during that cycle. Two weeks later I tried and we found out Kat was pregnant.

A week later to the day, we found out I was pregnant. We didn’t really have time to stop and have the one pregnancy.