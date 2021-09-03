Australia Introduces ‘Orwellian’ Police-Enforced Facial Recognition COVID App

We are trying to take some of the cost associated with home-based quarantine out.

In the past where we have had this option for people coming from interstate and in the early days from overseas, it required a very heavy police presence to go and check on them.

Now we have had a great uptake of the QR code check-in app here in South Australia, people say it’s the best in the country, I think they’re right and now we are the national selected pilot for this home-based quarantine app.