Australian Couple’s Drone Captures Moment Bull Shark Comes Face To Face With Crocodile

In one of those hypothetical conversations you have on the walk home from the pub, two people in Western Australia got the answer to who’d win in a fight between a shark and a crocodile.

Well, sort of.

While Aussies Chelsea and Bryce were out fishing one day in Kununurra, the pair decided to take their drone for a flight around the area, but they witnessed more than they bargained for when they nabbed footage of a giant saltwater crocodile coming face-to-face with a bull shark.

The incredible aerial video was seen from some distance above the murky levels of the water, as a five-metre croc stood its ground as the wandering shark swam nearer and nearer to the scaled creature.

Watch the unique clip below:

However, the intensity of the drama quickly disappeared when the shark seemed to sense what lay in wait just metres away in its path, as it diverted its course from the static snapper and went on its way.

‘We didn’t realise crocodiles or sharks were in the area as locals are always in the water,’ Chelsea told the Daily Mail Australia.

She also confirmed that there were oblivious families – including children – swimming in the same waters a short distance away.

‘I think this was a rare sighting, but probably good for people to see what’s lurking around the waters in the Kimberley Region,’ she continued.

It just goes to show you can never be too careful while swimming in open waters.