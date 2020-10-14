Australian Firefighters Release Calendar For Animals Caught In Wildfires

Australian Firefighters Calendar

If you need an excuse to buy a topless firefighters calendar, we’ve got you covered.

The money raised from the 2021 edition of The Australian Firefighters Calendar will go towards treating the thousands of animals that were injured by the country’s devastating wildfires.

The first Australian Firefighters Calendar was released in 1993 to raise money to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation and generate funding towards research into childhood burns. As it’s continued to grow in popularity, however, it has been able to donate towards various other charities.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

In the years since its inception, it has raised around $3.2 million, so there’s high hopes the 2021 calendar will contribute handsomely towards rehabilitating injured animals.

The team behind the calendar explained the devastating effects the fires have had on Australia and its wildlife, telling Bored Panda:

2019 and early 2020 was a particularly devastating time, and the world grieved with Australia as we suffered through catastrophic bushfires, and an estimated loss of 1 billion animals from our diverse native wildlife. While the fires may have gone, the destroyed bushland has made it impossible for many of the displaced wildlife to return to their natural habitat.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Nearly three billion animals were killed or displaced during the bushfires, which occurred from the second half of 2019 through to the start of this year , according to a report produced by the World Wide Fund for Nature in July.

To be precise, the report stated that 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds, and 51 million frogs were wiped out or displaced.

Funds from the 2020 calendar reportedly paid for new equipment and up to six months of supplies for the Australian Fire Service, proving how much money the calendars can bring in and the impact the money can have.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

Apparently hundreds of firefighters submit pictures every year in the hope of being picked for the calendar, but only 24 are chosen to do the shoot, which takes place on Australia’s Gold Coast.

But where do all the animals come from? Apparently they’re all from local rescue centres.

David Rogers, the director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, explained:

They will bring dogs, puppies, kittens and cats. We also use therapy horses who have helped autistic children and adults suffering from mental illness and we use Australian Wildlife from the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary. Ducklings, alpacas, goats, and lambs, we have every animal you can think of at the photoshoot.

This year there are six 2021 calendars you can choose from, and they’re available to purchase now via the calendar’s official website.