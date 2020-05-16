Australian Fitness Instructor And Mum With 30-Year Age Gap Keep Getting Mistaken For Sisters tiffhall_xo/Instagram

Mothers around the world were celebrated last Sunday, May 10, for Mother’s Day, with many doting sons and daughters taking to social media to thank them for everything they do.

Basically, if you went anywhere near Instagram or Facebook last weekend, it would have been impossible to scroll for longer than a minute without seeing at least one photo paying tribute to someone’s mum.

If you went on Australian fitness instructor Tiffiny Hall’s page, that’s exactly what you would have seen, although you might have been a bit confused at first – and for good reason.

tiffiny hall tiffhall_xo/Instagram

Why? Because the photo she shared, alongside the caption ‘Happy Mother’s Day to my mum and fitspo!’, showed her standing next to a toned, blonde woman who many couldn’t believe was actually her mum.

Tiffiny, 35, who is known for her intense fitness regimes and television appearances as a trainer on The Biggest Loser Australia, made sure to mention her mum’s age in the post, using the hashtag: ‘#64yearsyoung’.

The picture showed the pair wearing gym gear – their abs and toned arms visible – while posing with their arms around each other in a loving embrace. But it was Tiffiny’s 64-year-old mum, Jeanette, who ultimately stole the show.

Check out the picture below:

Fans of the fitness guru couldn’t get over Jeanette’s seemingly age-defying appearance, with many in awe of her impressive physique that could rival her daughter’s.

Instagram users were quick to point out that the two could easily pass for sister’s, with one person writing: ‘Wow she could be your sister. Those arms.’ Another wrote: ‘Gorgeous two peas in a pod.’

One person exclaimed:

WOW… that is the most impressive thing I have seen in a long time. I asked my kids how old these 2 women are and they said 28. Well done.

I mean, that’s certainly some going. I can only hope people think I’m in my twenties in 40 years’ time, although I did get ID’d for paracetamol a few months ago at the grand old age of 25… so fingers crossed.

This isn’t the first time Tiffiny has shared photos of her mum on her Instagram page, with the pair training every day – often together – using Tiffiny’s fitness programme.

Like her daughter, Jeanette has been a fitness and Taekwondo instructor for a long time, with Tiffiny having previously owed her own success to her mother in an interview with Now To Love.

Pretty impressive, right? I guess now I’ll have to keep up the Joe Wicks exercise classes. Be right back…